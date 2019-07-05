Aiken County man dies after hitting a tree while riding an ATV

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of an Aiken man following an ATV crash.
Mr. Terrence M. Rainey, 30, of Aldrich Street was pronounced dead Thursday night at Aiken Regional Medical Centers Emergency Room.
Rainey was riding an ATV southward on Red Oak Drive in Aiken when he left the roadway and hit a tree. The incident occurring Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m.
Rainey was not wearing a helmet at the time of incident and his death was due to blunt force trauma. Toxicology analysis are pending.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.