Bitty and Beau’s founder wins Civitan International World Citizenship award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amy Wright, the founder of Bitty and Beau’s Coffee based in Wilmington, was recently given the Civitan International World Citizenship Award.
The award is bestowed on those “who have made significant contributions to mankind,” according to a Bitty and Beau’s news release. Past recipients include President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
“We created Bitty and Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” Wright said. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”
Bitty and Beau’s, founded in 2016, is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The shop was named for Amy and Ben Wright’s two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome.
With additional shops in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga., Bitty and Beau’s employs 80 individuals with IDD. Another store is opening soon in Annapolis, Md.
In 2017, Amy Wright was named CNN Hero of the Year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.