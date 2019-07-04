Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations to help SRO and family

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Terry Snead has lived in his St. Matthews on Sugar Maple Drive for decades.
He said he was running errands with his wife Wednesday when he got the call from a neighbor that his house was on fire.
“By the time I got here, four fire trucks, an ambulance, and the house was gone,” Snead said. “Where do I start now? Because all we had was what we had on our backs.”
According to the Caw Caw Fire Chief Nick Stabler, the call came in around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Stabler says the fire started in the laundry room, which is located in the back of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Snead and his wife were thankfully not home when the fire took place.
Not only did this family lose their house, but they also lost all nine of their pets in the fire.
They rescued five dogs and four cats. Crates damaged from the fire now sit outside their home.
“I lost nine of my fur babies. We don’t have children so that’s our children- the animals. Every one of my animals is a rescue. It’s like losing a loved one. Like losing a family member.” Snead said.
Sabrina Brunson, a neighbor who lives two houses down from Snead knew she had to help. Snead is also her daughter’s school resource officer.
“At Jimmy’s Pit Stop, which is the convenience store I work at, we put up a donation bucket,” Brunson said. “He is a down to earth, loving, caring, just one of the best that I’ve ever seen as far as a deputy goes.”
Neighbors, local law enforcement agencies, and the American Red Cross have stepped in to help the family.
“I’m not accustomed to getting the help because I’ve been a law enforcement officer for 29 years,” Snead said. “I’m more accustomed to helping people, solving other people’s problems than having people come and help me solve mine.”
Despite the loss, he manages to find the silver lining.
“Even though we had this tragedy and devastation, I know bigger and better things are coming.” Snead said.
CCSO is asking for donations ranging from money to household items to assist School Resource Officer Terry Snead and his family after the lost of their home. CCSO is also asking for women’s and men’s clothing.
Items may be dropped of at CCSO or left with 911 dispatch after hours.
