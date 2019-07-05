Colleton Co. Animal Control facing lawsuit over neutering of hunting dog

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Animaland Environmental Control has been named in a lawsuit after owners of a dog say the department neutured the pet after picking it up without permission.
According to a lawsuit filed by the dog’s owners, the hunting dog, named Cletus, went missing during a hunt last year. The dog, described in the suit as a male treeing walker dog used in raccoon hunting, disappeared after being picked up by an unknown party in February 2018, the suit states.
The suit states that sometime between the end of June or the beginning of July 2018, Colleton County Animal and Environmental Control picked up the dog running loose in northern Colleton County.
Cletus’s owners say the shelter placed him up for adoption and neutered him.
The suit claims the shelter never scanned the dog for a microchip before the procedure, then implanted one of their own at which point they discovered the original microchip.
Cletus and his owners were reunited, but now the owners are suing for negligence, saying their dog’s value is reduced because he was sterilized.
