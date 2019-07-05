Deputies: Man arrested on armed robbery, attempted murder warrants in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested on active warrants for attempted murder and armed robbery in Berkeley County.
Deputies say that Rakim Jerry Hamer, 31, of Goose Creek was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Hamer met up with the victim on June 30, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton. He and the victim got into an argument which led to the person being beaten, robbed, then shot, Drayton said. Deputies then found the victim wounded on the road.
A search of Hamer’s house also yielded a large amount of ammunition, two handguns, two assault rifles, various prescription medications, 53 THC vials and 12 pounds of marijuana.
He was taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and placed on a hold pending additional charges.
Drayton said that Hamer has been booked into the Berkeley County jail four times since 2016. Those charges include a probation violation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a cocaine base.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.