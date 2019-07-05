Deputies quickly locate woman with dementia who wandered away from home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was able to find a woman Friday afternoon who had been reported missing.
Dispatchers took a 911 call around noon about a woman who suffers from dementia who had wandered away from her home, according to a post from the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Deputies found her a short time later approximately 300 yards in the woods behind her home.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue provided medical attention and then took her to the Colleton County Medical Center for further evaluation.
The post indicates deputies found her less than an hour after she was reported missing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.