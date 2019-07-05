Document details investigation into Charleston officer who resigned over unwarranted tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The training record for former Charleston police officer Michael Baker who resigned after an internal investigation found he was issuing unwarranted tickets shows he resigned just two days after the official internal investigation began.
According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy’s notice of separation with Baker obtained by Live 5 News through a Freedom of Information Act request, Baker formally resigned on June 14, two days after the investigation started on June 12.
Additionally, the document details at least one instance when Baker only gave a driver a verbal warning during a traffic stop, but the driver later found out Baker had written citations.
On May 23, Baker initiated a traffic stop on a Charleston citizen and issued a verbal warning for an expired tag. Many days later, the citizen got a notice from Charleston City Municipal Court showing that her court case for five citations had been continued until July.
She didn’t know Baker issued electronic citations during the stop and didn’t give copies of the tickets to her at the time. The woman then filed a formal complaint against Baker with the Professional Standards Office.
Baker acknowledged to investigators that he engaged in the practice of writing additional, unwarranted tickets to violators without their knowledge, then later dismissing those tickets in court.
The officer was artificially inflating the number of tickets written to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.
A second traffic officer is currently under investigation for the same offense, he said.
Police say all pending tickets written by both officers are being dismissed. Unwarranted tickets were dismissed by the officers at the time to hide their wrongdoing
