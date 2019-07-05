Four people, including victim in apparent abduction, in police custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people are in custody in connection to an apparent abduction and assault Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to information from Myrtle Beach’s Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
Officers responded to the Palace Resort at 1605 South Ocean Boulevard for an assault and abduction call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a Myrtle Beach police report states.
At the resort, authorities located three men and one woman. The woman is listed in the police report as a victim in the assault and abduction case.
“Based on interviews with all individuals and after the execution of a search warrant, evidence lead investigators to secure warrants related to illegal drugs as well as the originating assault,” a press release from Myrtle Beach police states.
The names of the suspects are expected to be released once they are formally charged.
