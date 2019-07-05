Group working with police to purchase bulletproof vest for K-9 officer Gracie

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - K-9 Officer Gracie, one of the newest members to serve the Goose Creek community, is ready to answer the call, but she is missing an important part of her uniform: her bulletproof vest.
For many police agencies, bulletproof vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Goose Creek Police is one of many agencies forced to turn to services to help them fund their K9 unit with vests.
The Goose Creek Police Department teams up with “Keeping K-9s in Kevlar” to fund their K-9 units. According to Roscoe, the quality of these vests is unmatchable, but the vests don’t come cheap. A bulletproof vest for a K-9 officer costs $2,600.
To help foot the bill, the non-profit raises community funds through Facebook to provide these bulletproof vests at no cost to the department.
Gracie is a special addition to the team, as her past before joining the department is heartbreaking.
Goose Creek Chief LJ Roscoe says a nonprofit called Furlife German Sherpard Rescue reached out to him to place a former K-9. Gracie had previously been with another agency and was surrendered to the nonprofit after being passed from handler to handler. The group said she was mistreated to the point that she lost 20 pounds.
Despite her struggle, Gracie never lost her enthusiasm to serve. Roscoe met Gracie and immediately knew she'd make a great addition to the department.
“Instantly I could tell I made the right decision,” Roscoe said.
After joining the department, she gained her weight back, her coat filled in and she stepped up to the call. Now, Gracie is scheduled to graduate training school in just two weeks.
The vest that Gracie would receive is personalized and embroidered to honor a fallen officer nominated by the K-9′s handler.
