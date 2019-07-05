Heavy rains prompt flooding, road hazards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday afternoon’s pounding rain could cause headaches for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said Friday’s rainfall broke a daily record. The National Weather Service recorded a total of 1.97 inches of rain, breaking a 1982 record of 1.60 inches.
In Dorchester County, the following roads were reported as having standing water:
- 300 Block of Zion Road
- Hodge Road
- Orangeburg Rd. at Highway 78
- Elmwood at Cedar Court
- Patriot Blvd at Wescott
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps.
In Summerville, some traffic lights are in flashing mode, meaning that drivers who have a flashing red signal must stop as if it were a stop sign and wait for traffic with a flashing yellow signal to pass.
The Charleston Fire Department responded to a reported lightning strike on Shelter Cove, but said there was no fire.
Two homes in the same Georgetown County subdivision were struck by lightning. Both houses are in the DeBordieu Colony subdivision, according to Chief Marc Nugent with the Midway Fire Department. Crews are working to determine how serious the damage is.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.