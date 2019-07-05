IOP, Folly Beach hosting beach clean ups to pick up trash left on Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Independence Day may have come and gone, but on some Lowcountry beaches, trash from the Fourth of July still remains.
That's why the Isle of Palms police department as well as a group on Folly Beach are hosting beach clean ups on Friday.
On Isle of Palms, the clean up runs from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The first stop for volunteers is the city’s municipal parking lot which is located behind the fire and police department.
Each volunteer will be given a reusable bag for trash collection. All they are asked to bring is their own reusable water bottle.
“Attend the entire event or drop in for as long as your schedule permits,” the department wrote. “We appreciate your dedication to keeping our beaches and waterways clean.”
The event itself isn't the first or the only beach clean up following the Fourth of July fireworks.
A group on Folly Beach will be hosting a clean up event at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 3rd Street West, according to Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
