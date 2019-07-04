Man dies after falling from boat in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a man has died after falling from a boat into the Sampit River Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway says the man was transported to the emergency room after being pulled from the Sampit River. He later passed away.
Chief Hucks with Georgetown County Fire says the call came out around 4:30 p.m. saying a person was found in the water near St. James and Front Street in Historic part of City of Georgetown.
Ridgeway added that an autopsy will be performed on Friday and the ID of the man will be released once the next of kin is notified.
