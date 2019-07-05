Military father surprises son for July Fourth reunion

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - It had been two years since a Lowcountry military father had seen his son until a special reunion happened just in time for the Fourth of July.
Sgt. 1st Class Charles Dutart knows the sacrifice the call of duty requires of the nation’s military members face. But on Thursday, as other families celebrated their patriotism, Dutart was on a different mission.
“I was gonna go and process my unit,” he said. “I talked to them and said, ‘Hey can I leave?’ I haven’t been on leave.”
So upon returning from Korea, Dutart headed to Hanahan where his son was unaware of the emotional surprise that was about to happen.
They told each other how much they missed each other during a tearful embrace as cameras rolled.
“I was really shocked, to be honest,” Chase said. “I wasn't expecting this at all.”
Patrons around them applauded and cheered a very special Fourth of July moment.
