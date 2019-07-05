Miss South Carolina 2019 prepared to take on busy role after state pageant win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Morgan Nichols has been crowned the 83rd Miss South Carolina and will represent the Palmetto state at the Miss America competition.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Nichols said. “The amount of support that I have received the last few days, just every text, every phone call, every Facebook and Instagram post, nothing has gone unnoticed. I am incredibly honored and excited to serve the state of South Carolina.”
The 22-year-old from Lexington was crowned Miss South Carolina last Saturday night and is the recipient of a $60,000 college scholarship. Miss South Carolina is the largest scholarship provider for women in the state and this year’s scholarship is the largest offered within the Miss America Organization.
Nichols recently graduated from Clemson University where she studied genetics. She says after her reign, she’ll use the scholarship she earned to obtain her Master of Business Administration.
She has big plans for upcoming year as the new Miss South Carolina.
“My social impact initiative is ‘Stronger with STEM.’ The amount of innovation that’s occurring in South Carolina is incredible," she said. "Even right here in Charleston. It is my goal to inspire the next generation of the STEM workforce so it will ultimately increase the quality of life in South Carolina.”
Nichols will also dedicate time this year fundraising for the four Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals here in our state which included MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
She competed at Miss South Carolina as Miss Clemson and was a first-time competitor at the state level.
“The women of this organization have made an impact on me since before I could remember,” Nichols said. “I never felt I could compete at Miss South Carolina. I never felt I was the right fit.”
But Nichols says that idea changed with the rebranding of the Miss America Organization to “Miss America 2.0.” The advice she gives to anyone who is considering entering this sort of competition is to go for it.
“You don’t have to have the best wardrobe, the best talent or the best resume. It’s all about what you can bring to the table and how you can do this job,” Nichols said.
