Moncks Corner DMV closed after severe weather takes roof off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Severe storms have shut down the DMV in Moncks corner indefinitely. Now crews and property owners are left to deal with the damage.
On Friday, rain spilled into the DMV from its open ceiling, only Adding to the damage after a microburst ripped the roof off several businesses in Moncks Corner Thursday Night.
Prentiss Parks, the building owner, walked in and out of the strip mall as he assessed the damage with insurance. He said he doesn’t have an estimated cost as of now but said he hadn’t seen this kind of damage in thirty years.
“Believe me this is a first priority situation for us,” Parks said. “1989, when I was still around, we had damage like this in several locations.”
In some places, clean up crews walked through nearly 6 inches of water inside the building.
According to DMV director of field services Courtney Jackson, the Moncks Corner location services nearly 400 people a day.
However, the location was closed for the Fourth of July and no one was inside.
“We are just super thankful that it was on a holiday and there were not people inside because it could have been a whole lot worse than it is,” Jackson said. “We can replace the equipment but we can’t do the same for our employees or customers.”
The DMV hopes to bring in a mobile unit within the week to help customers.
In the meantime, they are telling those customers to go their next closest DMV. All the employees have been transferred to the Ladson office.
