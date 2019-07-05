Moncks Corner DMV office damaged by storms closed until further notice

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its office in Moncks Corner will be closed indefinitely after powerful storms damaged the building.
The roof of the Moncks Corner branch, located on North Highway 52, was ripped away by a Thursday afternoon storm.
In a post on the agency’s Twitter account, SCDMV says it is working to restore services as soon as possible and said more information would be provided soon on a mobile office location.
Though the damage looked like what might be the result of a tornado, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said there was no sign of rotation that would indicate a tornado. The damage was likely the cause of a microburst, an area of powerful energy within a strong thunderstorm that causes damage with straight-line winds.
In the meantime, there are several other DMV locations across the Lowcountry people can visit, including Ladson, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and St. George.
There is no word on when the office is expected to reopen.
