More scattered storms likely today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amble moisture and weak disturbances will allow another round of scattered showers and storms to roam the area today. We’ll get an earlier start to the rain with a chance of scattered showers and storms on the increase before lunchtime. Expect a fair amount of clouds today which should help to keep the temperatures down just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The threat of severe weather will be slightly lower than the past couple of days.