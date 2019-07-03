More scattered storms likely today!

July 5, 2019 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 9:05 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amble moisture and weak disturbances will allow another round of scattered showers and storms to roam the area today. We’ll get an earlier start to the rain with a chance of scattered showers and storms on the increase before lunchtime. Expect a fair amount of clouds today which should help to keep the temperatures down just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The threat of severe weather will be slightly lower than the past couple of days.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.