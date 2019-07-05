More than 200 kids feel more accepted at SC camp for cancer survivors

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For most kids, summer camp is a time for fun and friendship. At Camp Happy Days, kids who have fought cancer, and their siblings, get to have fun and meet new friends, while also feeling accepted.
“We have a lot of activities and it’s amazing because I’m around people that are like me," twelve-year-old, Blessin Isaac, said. When she was five-years-old, Isaac was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumor. It is the most common kidney cancer in children, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Over 200 kids got to attend Camp Happy Days this year, which is a week-long and on the lake in Summerton, SC. There are dozens of activities like woodworking, pottery, kayaking, tubing and even a prom on Thursday night.
“They’re making friends, they’re talking to people, they are getting to know people that are like them," camp counselor, Jesse Dasinger, said. “You walk around camp and you see other people that are bald. It’s not just you. You can see other kids that can’t go swimming like you because they have central lines too.”
Dasinger was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia several years ago. He went to camp for several years and knew he wanted to be a counselor when he was 18.
“It’s just a relaxing environment to be with people who are like you, that’s what makes camp so special... it makes you feel more accepted. You don’t feel like an outcast,” he added.
Nine-year-old Gianna Smith said she likes all the games and team building activities. However, she comes back year after year because of her friends.
“All the kids you meet here are really nice to you and are never mean,” Smith said.
The week-long camp is the organization’s largest program and the most costly. Camp Happy Days relies on donations from community members and businesses. If you would like to read more about Camp Happy days, click: here. You can also text “KIDS” to 444999 to donate.
