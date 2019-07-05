1 person killed at Greenville County Walmart after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at a Greenville County Walmart, according Greenville County deputies.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the front of the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea.
Deputies said they responded to the Walmart in regard to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.
Greenville County deputies, EMS and fire officials are also on the scene.
Investigators said this was an isolated shooting, preliminary information revealed the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute.
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the Walmart, deputies said. The suspect’s name and charges have not been released.
The Walmart is temporarily closed while investigators continue to investigate the case. It is unclear when the Walmart will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.