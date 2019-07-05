Police continuing investigation into fatal crash involving bicyclist on I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and several vehicles on I-526 Tuesday night.
The bicyclist, whom the Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified as 27-year-old Kevin O.J. Fladger Jr., died from injuries sustained when his vehicle was struck in the eastbound lanes of I-526.
The NCPD Traffic Unit responded to the crash late Tuesday night, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
“The initial investigation reveals that a bicyclist was illegally riding on I-526E, when for an unknown reason he entered the lanes of travel from the shoulder and was struck by four vehicles,” Pryor said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
