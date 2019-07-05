Police looking for car involved in fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist on Thursday night.
The bicyclist was fatally struck at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Chuck Dawley Boulevard near Bowman Road, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.
Googe described the car as a blue Ford Mustang that may have a 2010 body style and should have damage on the front.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Lt. Carter at 843-884-4176 or pcarter@tompsc.com.
Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or 5541111.com. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offers rewards of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest
