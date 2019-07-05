Police searching for leads in string of overnight car break-ins

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are working to determine who is responsible for several car break-ins early Thursday morning.
The break-ins were reported at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at the Grove at Oakbrook Apartments and police believe they occurred between midnight and approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.
A total of seven vehicles were broken into and all had their windows smashed, he said.
A Taurus .38 Special was stolen from one of the vehicles, police say. Other items stolen included a bookbag and watch.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Summerville Police at 843-871-2463.
