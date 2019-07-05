RiverDogs Score Five Unanswered in July Fourth Comeback

Southpaw Dalton Lehnen (1-0) recorded four outs in the pressure cooker to garner the win, dealing with plenty of adversity in the final frame. After coaxing a pop out from Tyler Esplin, he was able to generate a sharp ground ball to first out of the Red Sox's top prospect, Triston Casas, that Wagaman hustled to the bag for a potential unassisted putout that looked routine. What would have been the second out was deemed a safe call by the umpiring crew, leading to a furious protest by Charleston manager Julio Mosquera, who threw his batting helmet down the infield and kicked a pile of dirt over home plate after being ejected for the first time this season. Lehnen would go on to induce a fielder's choice ground out from Devlin Granberg and a strikeout of Kole Cottam to finish off the one-run victory.