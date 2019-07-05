Vehicle strikes utility pole, causes power outage in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) - Crews say a vehicle crash involving a utility pole caused a power outage Friday afternoon.
The accident was reported on Remount Road near Hardy Avenue at approximately 11:19 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
Dominion Energy reported 440 outages as of 1:45 p.m. around the area of the accident. Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said crews were able to replace the pole and restore power by approximately 2 p.m., some 90 minutes ahead of the estimated 3:30 p.m. restoration time.
Workers remained on the scene making final repairs.
Dispatchers say the crash did involve an injury, but the extent of the injury is not known.
