You Paid For It: July 4th patrols, security

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local law enforcement officers were set to work overtime Thursday night to make sure families are safe as they celebrate the Fourth of July.
For officers working the holiday, the big focus is safety in the huge crowds expected at the fireworks events.
But traffic will also require a serious focus.
Charleston Police plan to be in areas around fireworks displays and help with traffic control. They’re also helping out with fourth of July activities on Daniel Island.
North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Spencer Pryor said they are using officers who were already on-duty today to help cover the Fourth of July Festival at Riverfront park.
Last year, about 75 officers worked the event, performed full bomb sweeps beforehand and assisted security officers who checked bags at the front gate.
Isle of Palms budgeted $45,000 for overtime for crowd management.
Mount Pleasant Police Department will have officers concentrated around Patriots Point. They’ll be on traffic patrol, on land around the crowds and aboard the USS Yorktown.
They’re asking for everyone to be patient as they get folks out safely, and hopefully quickly, after the fireworks show.
Starting Thursday night, there will also be patrols in Mount Pleasant and throughout the Lowcountry looking for impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.
Their advice is to celebrate at home or use a rideshare app or taxi all weekend long.
