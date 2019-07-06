‘Ciko and K-9 Officer Tim Brackeen are finally together again’ retired K-9 partner of fallen Shelby police officer dies

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The retired K-9 partner of a fallen Shelby police officer has passed away nearly three years after his handler’s death.
On a Facebook page dedicated to the K-9, a post stated that Ciko, the retired K-9 partner of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen, was laid to rest Wednesday.
Officer Tim Brackeen was killed while serving a warrant in 2016. Officer Brackeen’s younger brother, Rev. Stephen Brackeen, officiated his funeral in 2016 and mentioned Ciko.
“Scars of knuckles that fought for freedom and fought for safety. The marks of his arms as he would run through terrible places to chase anyone who dared to run from Ciko [Brackeen’s K-9 partner],” Rev. Stephen Brackeen said during the service.
“We laid to rest perhaps the most significant dog of our lives. He was a hero, a warrior, bred and trained to serve without feelings of self-preservation. He came to us by way of unimaginable tragedy and an expected brief stay turned into a permanent arrangement,” the Facebook post read.
Ciko lived to be 11 years and 7 months old.
“In Ciko, we could see the indelible mark Tim left on him through his personality and his mannerisms. Their exploits were legendary. We will miss not only Ciko in our lives, but the tie to Tim that we were able to enjoy,” The Facebook post read.
Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said as a department, Shelby Police appreciate the community’s support not just for the Brackeen family but also Ciko himself. In 2016, and ever since.
“We were thrilled he could live out his final years with a caring family. We all in the department still loved him and had access to him. Ciko served our community for ten of his twelve years of life and did an outstanding job,” Chief Ledford said.
“Ciko and K9 Officer Tim Brackeen are finally together again,” the Facebook post read.
