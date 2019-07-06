Coroner: Ex-Clemson RB drowned while swimming at Ga. state park

Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond identified the man as 25-year-old Tyshon Dye. According to Almond, Dye was swimming with family members at Richard B. Russell State Park, which is located near the South Carolina border. According to Almond, members of the family called 911 just before 5 p.m. after Dye went underwater. Members of the family tried to help Dye but were unable to get him out of the water.