Flooding causes problems for drivers in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday’s heavy rain caused trouble for some people living in Summerville. Some of the roads were blocked off and people’s yards were covered with water.
Residents living in Pine Forest and surrounding neighborhoods experienced knee-deep water in some areas.
Lee Lord lives in Summerville and experiences flooding like this often. She said today she had to drive around streets she usually goes through, because of the water.
“There’s so many areas around like Pine forest that the streets are just so flooded right now,” said Lord. “Everywhere you turn there’s a lot of water. There were cars that had to turn around.”
Renau Boulevard was blocked off to drivers because of fast water moving through. The portion of the street that intersects with Rumphs Hill Creek had roadblocks around it so people wouldn’t drive through.
The water came up to the front steps of some people’s homes and flowed rapidly to the nearby creek.
Jim Nickels recently moved back to South Carolina and says this is the first time he has seen something like this in that area.
“For the last two days it just comes down in sheets and you can hardly see the road from the house, so I knew it was getting bad,” said Nickels.
Residents also say they are used to the rain but are now waiting for it to stop.
