Goose Creek man accused of embezzling funds from veterans’ organization

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond Friday for a man accused of embezzling money from a Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
John Dillon Cox, 41, of Goose Creek, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value for greater than $10,000), according to the police department.
Cox surrendered to law enforcement at the Georgetown Police Department Friday.
Investigators say between May 12, 2016, and May 26, 2019, Cox embezzled $10,134.90 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6444 on Church Street in Georgetown. Cox was the Quarter Master/Treasure for that post, police say.
Cox is accused of using those funds for his personal use.
He was released Friday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.
