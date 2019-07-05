Man charged after deadly shooting at Greenville County Walmart, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting at a Greenville County Walmart on Friday, according to Greenville County deputies.
Braylon Lamar Morris, 33, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
Deputies responded to the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea in regard to the shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.
Investigators said this was an isolated shooting; preliminary information revealed Morris and the victim were familiar with each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute.
Morris was taken into custody a short distance from the Walmart, deputies said.
WYFF News 4 had a crew at the Long John Silver's restaurant near the Walmart where Morris was placed in handcuffs.
The Walmart is temporarily closed while the investigation continues. It is unclear when the Walmart will reopen.
