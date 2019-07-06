RiverDogs Offense Goes Flat in Game Two in Greenville

Right-hander Roansy Contreras was nearly as impressive to start the night, allowing just two hits over the first five innings. The Drive broke the early pitchers’ duel with back-to-back knocks off the 19-year-old in the third, an unearned marker because of an errant flip to first by Contreras that allowed Everlouis Lozada to take an extra base on an infield hit. The Dominican arm’s confidence started to wane in the sixth, when with two outs he fell behind to the Red Sox first-rounder Triston Casas. The lefty slugger proceeded to drill the 3-1 offering out to right and into the Charleston bullpen for a solo homer that made it 2-0. Designated hitter Devlin Granberg followed with a second consecutive long ball to push the Drive’s lead out to 3-0. Contreras had allowed just four homers over his first 72-plus innings entering play before the back-to-back jacks.