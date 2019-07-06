SATURDAY: Dry Start, Scattered PM Rain & Storms Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s plenty of moisture and heat across the Lowcountry! A downpour could develop at any point. The coverage today does not look to be as widespread as yesterday, but any storm that does develop could produce very heavy rain along with frequent lightning. Stay weather aware as there’s a chance for an isolated, severe t-storm. Wind damage would be the main threat.
The trough producing this unsettled weather will continue to sit over the southeast so keep the umbrella close by this weekend! A front may stall out Tuesday and produce widespread rain that could be heavy at times.
TODAY: Sct’d pm rain/storms; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Chance for sct’d showers/storms.
MONDAY: Feeling hot, chance for sct’d showers/storms; HIGH: 93.
TUESDAY: Wet at times, cloudy; HIGH 90.
WEDNESDAY: Not as wet, warm;HIGHl 90.
THURSDAY: SlighT shower/storm chance; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Slight shower/storm chance; HIGH: 93.
Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.