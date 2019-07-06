Savannah veteran survives being hit by stray bullet on Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of cities are dealing with the issue of celebratory gunfire. Police see a lot of it on holidays like the Fourth of July.
Thursday night, one Savannah man was injured when a stray bullet hit him in the chest as he and his wife were watching fireworks.
Police are investigating, but they may never find out who’s responsible. The bullet is still lodged in Gregg Seidl’s chest. He says there was no warning.
“It just sounded like a thump, and his hand went up and he said, 'ah, that really hurt," said Gregg’s wife, Corine Seidl.
Gregg said the pain felt like someone hit a line drive baseball right into his chest. His wife immediately knew this was not a dud firework.
“I walked over towards the light, and that’s when I realized the blood was just pouring down me; pulled my hand away and that’s when she said, 'I think you’ve been shot,” Gregg said.
The next thing they knew, they were on their way to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Savannah Police Department says they are investigating who fired the gun.
“They said ‘well, they could have fired that halfway across town.’ It’s not your neighborhood. It’s not where you live. If you fire a gun into the air, you don’t know where that is going to come down.”
Seidl is a Marine Corps veteran who was stationed at Parris Island for nearly four years. With years of experience, he was taught to never fire a weapon not knowing where the bullet is going.
“We’ve got the swimming pool back there that’s usually always filled with kids. If someone was going to get shot, thank God it was me and not one of those kids,” he said.
“People need to know that this actually happens and this could have been anybody. It could have been a little kid. It could be you. It could be your mom. It could be anybody.”
Thankfully, Gregg is recovering at home. It was too dangerous for doctors to take the bullet out, so now it sits in his chest, a forever token of his luck.
“They said that it missed my carotid by two centimeters, and to think what a thin line it is between life and death, I now know it is two centimeters for me."
Savannah Police say more than likely, if anyone is charged, it would be a reckless conduct charge. We have requested the report from SPD.
No one was able to tell us how common celebratory gunfire happens or is reported.
