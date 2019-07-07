Burt Homers, RiverDogs Roll in Greenville

RiverDogs starter Alexander Vizcaino worked around a pair of early jams to settle in for an effective, albeit shortened start on the night. The 22-year-old gave up back-to-back hard-hit singles by Tyler Esplin and Triston Casas in the first before yielding the Drive's only run on a sacrifice fly to first baseman Devlin Granberg. After working around a two out, bases-loaded jam in the second, his confidence soared as he struck out five of the next six hitters he faced as he found the feel for his devastating changeup. Bouncing back from allowing 13 runs over his last two starts, the All-Star selection finished an out shy of qualifying for the win, yielding just the run with six strikeouts to a pair of walks.