Burt Homers, RiverDogs Roll in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Shortstop Max Burt drilled a first pitch offering out to left-center in the fifth to push the RiverDogs out to a four-run advantage as Charleston rolled to 7-1 win and took back a series lead over the Drive on Saturday evening at Fluor Field.
Burt, who spent his four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University, just around the corner form Fenway Park, notched his seventh home run of the season as part of a two-hit night to help spark a struggling Charleston (45-42, 8-9) offense against their Red Sox rivals. Left fielder Canaan Smith went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, including knocking one off the Green Monster in left, just missing a home run to plate the game's tying run in the third after second baseman Kyle Graybrushed one off the 33-foot wall in the at-bat prior. Smith also drew three walks, becoming just the fourth RiverDog hitter this year to reach base five times in a game.
After using back-to-back doubles with two away to tie it in the third, Charleston leaned on more two out hitting to take their first lead in the fourth. Third baseman Welfrin Mateo cranked Charleston's fourth straight hit off the monster for a double and scored on catcher Eduardo Navas' looping single into left field. In the fifth, Burt chased Greenville (39-48, 7-10) starter Chris Machamer (3-6) with a one out homer after two of his teammates reached on walks; Machamer issued a season-high five free passes while taking the loss.
RiverDogs starter Alexander Vizcaino worked around a pair of early jams to settle in for an effective, albeit shortened start on the night. The 22-year-old gave up back-to-back hard-hit singles by Tyler Esplin and Triston Casas in the first before yielding the Drive's only run on a sacrifice fly to first baseman Devlin Granberg. After working around a two out, bases-loaded jam in the second, his confidence soared as he struck out five of the next six hitters he faced as he found the feel for his devastating changeup. Bouncing back from allowing 13 runs over his last two starts, the All-Star selection finished an out shy of qualifying for the win, yielding just the run with six strikeouts to a pair of walks.
One game after seeing a 10-game hitting streak come to an end, third baseman Welfrin Mateo enjoyed the third multi-hit effort in the Charleston lineup that had entered play ranking second last in runs scored after a shutout at the hands of Greenville the night before.
Tanner Myatt (3-1) and Carlos Espinal combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to finish the game for the Dogs 'pen.