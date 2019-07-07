Crews extinguish residential structure fire caused by fireworks on Fourth of July

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Thursday night in Dorchester County.
Crews arrived on scene at 10:21 P.M. and found a large two-story residential home with extensive smoke and fire conditions coming from the house on Marshside Drive in the Legend Oaks community.
The fire was extinguished in 25 minutes with extensive salvage and overhaul operations following.
The cause of the fire was used fireworks that were disposed of in the household garbage can inside the garage.
Tres Atkinson, Dorchester County Fire Chief, reminds residents to submerge used fireworks in an outside container and let them soak overnight, prior to disposing.
No one was inside the home and the family was unharmed.
