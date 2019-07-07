Gil Falters Late, RiverDogs Settle for Split in Greenville

Gil (4-4), who had entered play leading the league with a 1.90 ERA, didn’t have his strikeout stuff going to start the day but was effective early, pitching to contact to retire the first seven hitters he faced before issuing his first free pass. Starting with a strikeout to pitch around his first baserunner in the third, he fanned four of the next six batters, logging back-to-back 1-2-3 innings before his command slipped away in the sixth. The 21-year-old was pulled after failing to record an out in the frame and finished with four runs allowed, raising his ERA to 2.25. The outing marked just the second time in 15 starts this year that Gil allowed more than three runs.