Lane Closures in Berkeley County Start on Monday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - SCDOT has announced lane closures in Berkeley County that will begin on Monday.
The lane closures will be on Jedburg Road between Drop Off Drive and Meadow Wood Road Monday through Wednesday.
The lane closure operations are expected to begin at 9:00 A.M., and lanes will be opened back up by 2:00 P.M.
These lane closures are for the Jedburg Interchange Project.
The project consists of improving the interchange of Jedburg Road at I-26 and widening the road from two lanes to five lanes from Drop-off Drive to Old Dairy Road.
This interchange improvement project will be included in the widening of I-26 from the new Nexton Parkway and managed by SCDOT.
The current completion date is Winter 2021.
Drivers are asked to notice and comply with flagger personnel, traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.