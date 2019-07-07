Low-pressure area over southeast U.S. could develop into tropical system in gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure area over the southeastern United States that could develop into a tropical system over the Gulf of Mexico. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 12:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says a trough of low pressure over the southeastern United States could form into a tropical system within days.

Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance the low-pressure area would form into a tropical system within the next five days.

Upper-level winds support some development for the system, possibly into a tropical depression, near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico where it would be expected to meander through Friday.

If it were to strengthen to a tropical storm, it would be the second of the year and would be named Barry, Live 5 Forecaster Danielle Prinz said.

The first named storm of the year, Andrea, formed as a subtropical storm in May, before the June 1 start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

