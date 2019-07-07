Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/6)

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader sweep of Lakewood. The Goose Creek alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 8.44 ERA and 8 K’s in 5.1 innings of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.