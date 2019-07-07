Man seriously burned after lawnmower explodes in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials say a man is in the hospital Sunday after being seriously burned in a lawnmower explosion.
A spokesman with Horry County Fire Rescue says a man was transported to the hospital around 3:50 p.m. after a lawnmower reportedly ‘blew up’ in the 5900 block of Previtts Road in Conway.
The victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injures, according to officials.
WMBF News will continue to follow the developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.