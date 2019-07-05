Slight Chance for Rain & T-storms this Afternoon; Greater Rain Chance this Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a slight chance for a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out around 90 degrees. Overnight lows should only drop to the mid 70s with the slight chance for showers. The daily chance for rain is staying in the forecast each day.
A front could stall out Tuesday and produce unsettled weather midweek. Scattered thunderstorms and downpours are more likely Tuesday through Friday. Look for plenty of clouds this upcoming week!
TROPICS: A disturbance over the Tennessee Valley is expected to shift south to the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure could develop over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen during the week. This system could bring heavy rainfall to the Gulf coast states. We will continue to monitor the where the system goes and the possible impacts. Right now, there is a low of this disturbance becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 5 days.
TODAY: Slight chance for isolated showers/t-storms; HIGH: 91.
TOMORROW: Chance for afternoon shower/t-storms; HIGH: 93.
TUESDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms; HIGH: 91.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms; HIGH: 88.
THURSDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms; HIGH: 88.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms; HIGH: 90.
SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for some isolated t-storm/rain; HIGH: 92.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.