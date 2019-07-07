Lowcountry man accused of assault at W. Ashley Greenway arrested for similar crime

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of assaulting a woman on the West Ashley Greenway earlier this year was arrested again for another incident in the same area.
Tranel Maurice Wright has been charged with indecent exposure.
Court documents state Wright was exposing himself to people between Mcleod Road and Mutual Drive on Saturday just after 11:30 a.m.
Authorities state an officer responded to the area and also saw Wright nude from the waist down with his pants around his ankles.
He was given a $15,000 dollar bond according to the Al Cannon Detention Center website.
Wright also faces charges of third degree assault and battery from March. In that incident a woman reported that she was attacked by Wright on the West Ashley Greenway between Canterbury Road and Markfield Drive.
According to police reports, the woman told officers Wright tackled her from behind and punched her several times.
He was given a $1,087 surety bond for that incident.
