Police investigating after woman injured in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in West Ashley Monday afternoon.
It happened on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.
Investigators say the woman was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the victim was not shot, but was trying to avoid the shots and fell and hit her head.
“No suspect/suspects have been identified at this time,” Charleston police officials said."Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective."
CPD officials said dispatch received the initial call at 2:30 p.m.
A portion of the road has been closed while the scene is being processed.
Shell casings were spotted on the ground.
