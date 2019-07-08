Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. fugitive wanted for child sex crimes, woman on obstruction

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have captured a Berkeley County fugitive who was wanted on child sex crimes and a woman who is accused of hiding him from authorities.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old David Wayne McGrew on Sunday. He was wanted for a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
A report states McGrew is accused of touching a minor under the age of 15-years-old, as well as making sexual based comments. According to authorities, an investigation, that started in 2018, revealed probable cause existed to arrest McGrew.
Deputies also arrested 37-year-old Gloria Ann Bolen who BCSO officials say is facing her second arrest for obstruction of justice in connection to hiding McGrew.
BCSO officials said McGrew’s arrest on Sunday happened when a deputy with a K-9 unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after recognizing the driver as the wanted man.
“McGrew did not stop for the deputy and soon bailed on foot,” the sheriff’s office said."He was quickly located by K-9 Kai and his handler."
