Deputies release pics of man wanted for attempted armed robbery, assault at Summerville business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have released pictures of a man wanted for an attempted armed robbery and an assault at a Summerville business this past weekend.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tobacco Beer Outlet in Pope Plaza at 2134 N. Main Street in Summerville.
Authorities say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded money from the business owner.
“A scuffle ensued, and the suspect punched the victim several times in the face and caused two lacerations to his arm with the knife,” BCSO officials said.
A report states the suspect then fled on foot out of the back door of the business into a white van with a paper vehicle tag.
The sheriff's office says the vehicle was last seen driving on North Main Street toward College Park Road.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Caucasian male with a dark-colored beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue shorts and a two-toned hat.
BCSO officials say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about the suspect or the vehicle involved, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal Anthony Carlo at (843)719-4764.
