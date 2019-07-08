DHEC: Proposed seismic activities not consistent with SC coastal policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has determined proposed seismic activities are not consistent with South Carolina coastal management policies.
The review cites impacts on sea turtles and fisheries as part of their reasoning for not being consistent.
This past March, WesternGeco had submitted a consistency certification to DHEC for a proposed geophysical and geological seismic survey.
Congressman Joe Cunningham responded to the application, calling the review’s finding a “key decision in the fight against offshore drilling and seismic airgun blasting.”
