Emergency crews respond to fire at Salty Dog Cafe on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Salty Dog Cafe on Johns Island on Monday.
Crews with the St. Johns Fire Department responded to the business on Andell Bluff Boulevard at 2 p.m.
According to emergency officials, an employee used a fire extinguisher on a fire that was in the kitchen.
The employee was evaluated and not transported to the hospital.
STJFD officials say the small fire was contained to the kitchen area.
The cause is under investigation.
