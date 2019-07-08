Folks in mobile home park fired up over flooding issues

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Folks who live in a Ladson mobile home park are fired up over problems with flooding.
The complaints are coming from Sweetgrass Estates off Highway 78. People who live there say it’s difficult to get out of the trailer park.
The floodwaters are still there several days after flooding rains hit the Tri-County area.
Drivers had to take a chance to drive through them.
Anna Grant has been living in Sweetgrass Estates since the beginning of last year. Grant says the flooding has turned her life upside down.
“If you got a doctor’s appointment, it’s hard to get out, sometimes your car’s not gonna make it,” Grant said Monday. “This is their property. They should be responsible for the residents who come in here and that’s what I want. I want something to be done.”
The manager of the mobile home park blamed the flooding on filled up ditches, and said a plumber is coming out to work on the pumps
A spokeswoman for Charleston County says those ditches are not their responsibility because they’re on private property.
