Isolated, Late Day Rain Chance; Wet Pattern to Unfold this Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of downpours and a thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening, but most areas will stay dry. A hot day is on tap though! The heat index will climb into the low 100s with the actual temp expected to top out in the mid 90s. A mix of sun & clouds are ahead with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the week.
A cold front should stall out across the Lowcountry tomorrow and will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest chance for rain should stay along the I-95, but stay weather aware and have the umbrella close by. As this front stalls tomorrow, another front will quickly approach from the west Wednesday. Deeper, tropical moisture will be funneled in ahead of the front. Anticipate more widespread, heavy rain is Wednesday and Thursday. A daily chance for rain stays in the forecast through Saturday. Of course a strong t-storm is not out of the question each day.
Tropics: The second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season is possible by the end of the week. There’s a 70% chance a disturbance across the southeast will move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a tropical cyclone mid/late week. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Gulf Coast. This storm should help enhance moisture all across the southeast.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance for late day shower & storm; HIGH: 94.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, chance for sct’d showers and storms; HIGH: 92.
WEDNESDAY: Wet at times; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Wet at times; HIGH: 89.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.