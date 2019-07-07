Isolated, Late Day Rain Chance; Wet Pattern to Unfold this Week

A cold front should stall out across the Lowcountry tomorrow and will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest chance for rain should stay along the I-95, but stay weather aware and have the umbrella close by. As this front stalls tomorrow, another front will quickly approach from the west Wednesday. Deeper, tropical moisture will be funneled in ahead of the front. Anticipate more widespread, heavy rain is Wednesday and Thursday. A daily chance for rain stays in the forecast through Saturday. Of course a strong t-storm is not out of the question each day.