Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/7)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a HR, double (11), an RBI, a run scored and a K in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .246 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-2 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in a 6-1 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .217 with 14 HR’s and 37 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 4.1 innings giving up 4 hits, 3 runs with 3 walks and 6 K’s taking the loss in a 6-1 loss to Toronto. The Beaufort alum is 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA and 12 K’s in 9.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-3 with a K in a 1-0 loss to San Francisco. The Stratford alum is batting .220 with 5 HR’s and 14 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Released by Tampa Bay on Monday. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader sweep of Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Game PPD. The Hanahan alum is hitting .256 with a HR and 7 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Game PPD. The Goose Creek alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 8.44 ERA and 8 K’s in 5.1 innings of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 0-1 with a K in a 9-6 loss to Missoula. The Summerville alum is batting .250 with 6 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 win over Danville. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 15 K’s in 11.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 1 walk and 1 K in a 9-3 win over Pulaski. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 3.38 ERA and 4 K’s in 5.1 innings of work.
